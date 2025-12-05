Trump makes Pele admission at World Cup 2026 draw
- U.S. President Donald Trump opened up on watching the late Brazilian great Pele during his time at in the States.
- Pele, who won three World Cup titles and is hailed as one of the greatest players in history, played for the New York Cosmos between 1975 to 1977.
- “That man can play,” Trump said about Pele. “I was pretty young at that point.”
- Trump later said that the U.S. may have to come up with another name for the NFL. He was remarking on how football has grown in America, and that soccer, which is what the sport is called in the U.S., should be called football, in line with the majority of other countries.
- Trump later went on to praise Fifa for its ticket sales ahead of the World Cup next summer.