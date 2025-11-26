Canadian Olympic hero Penny Oleksiak accepts two-year ban for anti-doping rules breach
- Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated female Olympian, has accepted a two-year suspension for breaching anti-doping rules.
- The International Testing Agency (ITA) imposed the ban due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.
- Her period of ineligibility extends until 14 July 2027, with competitive results from 16 June 2025 onwards being disqualified.
- Swimming Canada respects the ITA's decision, stating that while they believe Oleksiak made inadvertent errors, anti-doping regulations ensure a level playing field.
- Oleksiak, a 2016 Olympic 100 metres freestyle champion, previously clarified that the issue was administrative and did not involve banned substances.