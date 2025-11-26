Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Canadian Olympic hero Penny Oleksiak accepts two-year ban for anti-doping rules breach

Penny Oleksiak is an Olympic gold medalist who also claimed three medals at the 2021 Olympics
Penny Oleksiak is an Olympic gold medalist who also claimed three medals at the 2021 Olympics (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated female Olympian, has accepted a two-year suspension for breaching anti-doping rules.
  • The International Testing Agency (ITA) imposed the ban due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.
  • Her period of ineligibility extends until 14 July 2027, with competitive results from 16 June 2025 onwards being disqualified.
  • Swimming Canada respects the ITA's decision, stating that while they believe Oleksiak made inadvertent errors, anti-doping regulations ensure a level playing field.
  • Oleksiak, a 2016 Olympic 100 metres freestyle champion, previously clarified that the issue was administrative and did not involve banned substances.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in