Pep Guardiola set for another career milestone with Man City against Bayer Leverkusen
- Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 100th game in the Champions League proper as manager of Manchester City when his side face Bayer Leverkusen tonight.
- He also took charge of two further games when City had to qualify for the group stages back in 2016/17.
- Guardiola, who reached 1,000 games as a manager earlier this month, has won 62 of his 99 Champions League matches with City to date, drawing 19 and losing 18.
- City won the Champions League with Guardiola in the dugout in 2023, having lost in the final to Chelsea two years earlier.
- They are well placed to automatically qualify for the knockout stages this season as they sit fourth in the 36-team table after taking 10 points from their opening four league phase matches.