Pep Guardiola hails ‘insane’ Erling Haaland achievement
- Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal during Manchester City's chaotic 5-4 victory over Fulham on Tuesday.
- He reached the milestone in just 111 matches, making him the quickest player in the league's history to achieve the feat.
- Haaland surpassed Alan Shearer's previous record, who took 124 games to score 100 goals.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Haaland's rapid achievement as “insane” and praised his undisputed numbers.
- Haaland expressed immense pride and surprise at reaching 100 goals so quickly, stating he would remember the match for life.