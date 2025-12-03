Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails ‘insane’ Erling Haaland achievement

Andy Sims
Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland after he reached 100 Premier League goals (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland after he reached 100 Premier League goals (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal during Manchester City's chaotic 5-4 victory over Fulham on Tuesday.
  • He reached the milestone in just 111 matches, making him the quickest player in the league's history to achieve the feat.
  • Haaland surpassed Alan Shearer's previous record, who took 124 games to score 100 goals.
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Haaland's rapid achievement as “insane” and praised his undisputed numbers.
  • Haaland expressed immense pride and surprise at reaching 100 goals so quickly, stating he would remember the match for life.
