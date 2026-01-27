Pep Guardiola leaps to defence of Erling Haaland amid goalscoring slump
- Erling Haaland has not scored from open play in his last nine matches, with his only goal in that period being a penalty.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended the striker and attributed Haaland's goal drought to his team-mates not creating enough chances, while backing the striker to continue scoring.
- City faces a crucial Champions League home fixture against Galatasaray on Wednesday, needing a victory to secure a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the round of 16.
- The team's qualification path was made more challenging by a recent defeat to Bodø/Glimt, which saw them drop to 11th place in the standings.
- Guardiola's squad is grappling with a significant injury and suspension crisis, including Rodri's suspension and injuries to several key defenders, though Nico Gonzalez may return.