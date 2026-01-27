Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola leaps to defence of Erling Haaland amid goalscoring slump

Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland after his slump in form
Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland after his slump in form (REUTERS)
  • Erling Haaland has not scored from open play in his last nine matches, with his only goal in that period being a penalty.
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended the striker and attributed Haaland's goal drought to his team-mates not creating enough chances, while backing the striker to continue scoring.
  • City faces a crucial Champions League home fixture against Galatasaray on Wednesday, needing a victory to secure a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the round of 16.
  • The team's qualification path was made more challenging by a recent defeat to Bodø/Glimt, which saw them drop to 11th place in the standings.
  • Guardiola's squad is grappling with a significant injury and suspension crisis, including Rodri's suspension and injuries to several key defenders, though Nico Gonzalez may return.
