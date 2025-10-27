Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola makes Premier League title admission after Aston Villa loss

Man City taking title race 'game by game' after Villa defeat
  • Manchester City lost 1-0 to Aston Villa, resulting in Arsenal moving six points clear at the top of the Premier League.
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed no immediate concern about the gap, highlighting the long nature of the football season.
  • Aston Villa secured their fourth successive Premier League victory, with Matty Cash scoring the winning goal.
  • The win was a fitting celebration of Unai Emery's three-year anniversary as Aston Villa's manager.
  • Erling Haaland's 12-game scoring run for club and country was brought to an end by Aston Villa's strong defensive performance.
