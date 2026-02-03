‘Grumpy’ Guardiola jokes about Man City’s lack of spending
- Pep Guardiola defended Manchester City against claims their success is solely due to financial spending, employing sarcasm and statistical data.
- He pointed out that six rival clubs have outspent Manchester City in net spend over the past five years.
- Guardiola challenged these clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, to achieve similar levels of success given their greater expenditure.
- According to Transfermarkt figures, City's net spend of £396m over the last five years places them seventh in the Premier League.
- The manager made these comments ahead of City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle, where they hold a 2-0 aggregate lead.
