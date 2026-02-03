Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Grumpy’ Guardiola jokes about Man City’s lack of spending

Guardiola on City spending over past five years ahead of Newcastle semi final 2nd leg. City lead 2-0
  • Pep Guardiola defended Manchester City against claims their success is solely due to financial spending, employing sarcasm and statistical data.
  • He pointed out that six rival clubs have outspent Manchester City in net spend over the past five years.
  • Guardiola challenged these clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, to achieve similar levels of success given their greater expenditure.
  • According to Transfermarkt figures, City's net spend of £396m over the last five years places them seventh in the Premier League.
  • The manager made these comments ahead of City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle, where they hold a 2-0 aggregate lead.
