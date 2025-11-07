Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola weighs up Rodri gamble for Liverpool showdown

  • Manchester City midfielder Rodri is unlikely to play in Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool, according to manager Pep Guardiola.
  • Guardiola stated he is reluctant to risk Rodri due to an ongoing injury setback, which saw him miss the recent Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.
  • Rodri has made only six starts this season as he continues to recover from knee surgery that sidelined him for much of the 2024-25 campaign.
  • The manager highlighted the importance of Rodri returning to full fitness for the demanding season ahead, especially with an international break approaching.
  • The midfielder had recently returned to action as a substitute against Bournemouth after recovering from a hamstring problem.
In full

