Pep Guardiola weighs up Rodri gamble for Liverpool showdown
- Manchester City midfielder Rodri is unlikely to play in Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool, according to manager Pep Guardiola.
- Guardiola stated he is reluctant to risk Rodri due to an ongoing injury setback, which saw him miss the recent Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.
- Rodri has made only six starts this season as he continues to recover from knee surgery that sidelined him for much of the 2024-25 campaign.
- The manager highlighted the importance of Rodri returning to full fitness for the demanding season ahead, especially with an international break approaching.
- The midfielder had recently returned to action as a substitute against Bournemouth after recovering from a hamstring problem.