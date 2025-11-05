Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England midfielder stars in convincing Man City win over Dortmund

Foden scored twice against Dortmund
Foden scored twice against Dortmund (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in a Champions League fixture, propelling them to fourth place in the group table.
  • Phil Foden scored a brace, ending a seven-game goal drought and significantly contributing to City's win.
  • Erling Haaland netted a goal against his former club, marking his 27th of the season and his 10th in his last six appearances at the Etihad.
  • Dortmund's sole goal was scored by Waldemar Anton, following a series of substitutions by their manager.
  • Pep Guardiola implemented tactical changes, initially using out-and-out wingers and later switching to a back five to solidify the defence, with Rayan Cherki scoring City's fourth goal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in