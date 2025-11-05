England midfielder stars in convincing Man City win over Dortmund
- Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in a Champions League fixture, propelling them to fourth place in the group table.
- Phil Foden scored a brace, ending a seven-game goal drought and significantly contributing to City's win.
- Erling Haaland netted a goal against his former club, marking his 27th of the season and his 10th in his last six appearances at the Etihad.
- Dortmund's sole goal was scored by Waldemar Anton, following a series of substitutions by their manager.
- Pep Guardiola implemented tactical changes, initially using out-and-out wingers and later switching to a back five to solidify the defence, with Rayan Cherki scoring City's fourth goal.