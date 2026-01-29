England batsman makes bold prediction ahead of T20 World Cup
- Phil Salt is determined to become the world's best T20 batter as England prepares for the T20 World Cup, beginning with a series in Sri Lanka.
- Currently ranked second globally, Salt has an impressive T20 international record, including four centuries, an average of 38.5, and a strike rate of 168.
- The 29-year-old expressed his ambition to surpass India's Abhishek Sharma in the rankings, despite admiring his batting style.
- Salt views the T20 World Cup as the highlight of his career and is highly motivated to make a significant impact, having been part of England's 2022 winning squad.
- While confident in England's chances, Salt acknowledged that beating co-hosts India, whom he considers the strongest team, will require some luck.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks