Piastri fumes over lap one incident as world championship heats up
- McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, escalating their season-long rivalry.
- Piastri openly criticised Norris's aggressive driving and McLaren's decision not to intervene after the incident, which stewards noted but did not investigate.
- George Russell secured victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with Max Verstappen finishing second, followed by Norris in third and Piastri in fourth place.
- Despite the internal team tension, McLaren clinched the constructors’ championship for the second consecutive year at the event.
- The incident presents a management challenge for McLaren to address the growing rivalry between their two drivers ahead of upcoming races.