The surprise pickleball related injury on the rise across America
- Doctors in the US have warned of a significant increase in eye injuries associated with the growing popularity of pickleball.
- A study in JAMA Ophthalmology reported an estimated 3,112 pickleball-related eye injuries between 2005 and 2024, with over 1,250 documented in 2024 alone.
- Serious injuries include retinal detachment, broken eye sockets, and eye bleeding, alongside more common issues like corneal abrasions and eyelid lacerations.
- Eye protection is currently not mandated for either casual or professional pickleball players, despite the rising injury rates.
- Researchers are calling for new standardised guidelines on eye protection and educational programmes to promote safety measures among players.