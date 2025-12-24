How Pop-Tarts became the biggest thing in college football
- The annual Pop-Tarts Bowl, a college football game, has become a viral sensation due to its unique marketing stunts and theatrics.
- The event features a mascot descending into an 11-foot toaster, producing a life-sized edible Pop-Tart for the winning team to consume.
- This innovative marketing strategy has significantly boosted Pop-Tarts sales and brand value, with millions more units sold and media exposure valued at over $26 million last year.
- Experts attribute the success to the brand's ability to make traditional bowl game elements more entertaining and engaging without detracting from the sport.
- For the upcoming 27 December game, new features include six Pop-Tart flavours and a fan vote to decide which team, Sprinkles or Swirls, will be eaten by the champions.