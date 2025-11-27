Portugal overcome Austria to win first Fifa Under-17 World Cup title
- Portugal’s national team have made history by winning their first ever Fifa U17 World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Austria in Qatar.
- The final, which took place at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium, was settled by a first-half strike from Benfica's Anisio Cabral, his seventh goal of the tournament.
- Portugal’s triumph follows their U17 European Championship success earlier this summer.
- Portugal, absent from the previous nine editions since 2003, overcame Belgium, Mexico, Switzerland, and Brazil on their path to the final.
- In the third-place play-off, Italy beat Brazil on penalties (4–2) after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.