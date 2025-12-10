The Premier League club swapping beef burgers for wild venison
- British stadiums and venues are replacing traditional beef burgers with wild venison to significantly reduce carbon emissions.
- Levy UK, a hospitality partner, is leading this initiative across over 20 locations in the UK and Ireland, including Premier League club Brentford's Gtech Stadium.
- This move is projected to cut emissions by 85%, saving up to 1,182 tonnes of CO₂e annually, as beef has a much higher carbon footprint than wild venison.
- The programme involves replacing 54 tonnes of beef burgers with wild venison, which has proven popular with fans, with thousands sold at venues like Twickenham.
- Utilising Britain's estimated two million wild deer offers a sustainable alternative, reducing reliance on artificial inputs and supporting biodiversity.