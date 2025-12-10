Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Premier League club swapping beef burgers for wild venison

Brentford have replaced beef burgers with wild venison on their menu
Brentford have replaced beef burgers with wild venison on their menu (REUTERS)
  • British stadiums and venues are replacing traditional beef burgers with wild venison to significantly reduce carbon emissions.
  • Levy UK, a hospitality partner, is leading this initiative across over 20 locations in the UK and Ireland, including Premier League club Brentford's Gtech Stadium.
  • This move is projected to cut emissions by 85%, saving up to 1,182 tonnes of CO₂e annually, as beef has a much higher carbon footprint than wild venison.
  • The programme involves replacing 54 tonnes of beef burgers with wild venison, which has proven popular with fans, with thousands sold at venues like Twickenham.
  • Utilising Britain's estimated two million wild deer offers a sustainable alternative, reducing reliance on artificial inputs and supporting biodiversity.
