Premier League’s Christmas fixtures set to be different this year

What's going wrong at Liverpool?
  • The traditional Boxing Day Premier League football schedule is expected to be significantly reduced this year.
  • Only one Premier League match is likely to be played on Boxing Day, a stark contrast to the usual full fixture list.
  • This reduction is primarily because Boxing Day falls on a Friday, which has only one reserved broadcast slot for Premier League games.
  • The remaining nine Premier League fixtures are anticipated to be rescheduled for Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December.
  • Calendar congestion, exacerbated by an expanded Champions League and new FA Cup commitments, is contributing to the difficulty in scheduling.
