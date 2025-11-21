Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Premier League clubs vote against introducing new spending rule

The Premier League, fronted by CEO Richard Masters, has confirmed a Squad Cost Ratio system will be brought in after clubs voted against top-to-bottom anchoring (Nick Potts/PA)
The Premier League, fronted by CEO Richard Masters, has confirmed a Squad Cost Ratio system will be brought in after clubs voted against top-to-bottom anchoring (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Premier League clubs voted against the introduction of top-to-bottom anchoring (TBA) on Friday.
  • The new rule would have limited a club’s spending to five times the amount received in central income by the Premier League’s bottom club.
  • However, 12 top-flight clubs voted against the rule change, meaning it has not gone through.
  • The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), both Manchester clubs and Aston Villa have made their opposition to TBA clear previously, claiming it would essentially be a spending cap.
  • Clubs have instead voted to introduce a Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system for that start of the 2026-27 season, meaning a club will be able to use 85 per cent of their football revenue for on-pitch spending such as transfer fees and wages.

