Premier League clubs vote against introducing new spending rule
- Premier League clubs voted against the introduction of top-to-bottom anchoring (TBA) on Friday.
- The new rule would have limited a club’s spending to five times the amount received in central income by the Premier League’s bottom club.
- However, 12 top-flight clubs voted against the rule change, meaning it has not gone through.
- The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), both Manchester clubs and Aston Villa have made their opposition to TBA clear previously, claiming it would essentially be a spending cap.
- Clubs have instead voted to introduce a Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) system for that start of the 2026-27 season, meaning a club will be able to use 85 per cent of their football revenue for on-pitch spending such as transfer fees and wages.