Premier League confirms start date for 2026-27 season

The start date for the 2026-27 Premier League season has been revealed
The start date for the 2026-27 Premier League season has been revealed (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
  • The Premier League has confirmed the 2026-27 season will start on 22 August.
  • This means there will be an 89-day gap between the end of the 2025-26 season and the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
  • It has also been confirmed the season will conclude on 30 May, 2027, the week before the Champions League final.
  • The Premier League said “player welfare remains a priority” and that during the Christmas and New Year period “no two match rounds will take place within 60 hours”.
  • The normal Boxing day schedule will resume next season, while there is only one top-flight match on Boxing Day this season.

