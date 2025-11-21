Premier League confirms start date for 2026-27 season
- The Premier League has confirmed the 2026-27 season will start on 22 August.
- This means there will be an 89-day gap between the end of the 2025-26 season and the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
- It has also been confirmed the season will conclude on 30 May, 2027, the week before the Champions League final.
- The Premier League said “player welfare remains a priority” and that during the Christmas and New Year period “no two match rounds will take place within 60 hours”.
- The normal Boxing day schedule will resume next season, while there is only one top-flight match on Boxing Day this season.