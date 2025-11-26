Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vitinha hat-trick helps PSG beat Tottenham in eight-goal thriller

(AFP via Getty Images)
  • Portugal midfielder Vitinha scored a hat-trick as holders Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham played out an eight-goal thriller in the Champions League.
  • Spurs had led twice, first through Richarlison and then Randal Kolo Muani, against his parent club, after Vitinha equalised with a great strike from the edge of the box.
  • Vitinha equalised again before Fabian Ruiz put the hosts ahead for the first time in the game. Defender Willian Pacho then scored a fourth for PSG.
  • Kolo Muani notched his second 20 minutes from time before Vitinha completed his treble in the 76th minute. Left-back Lucas Hernandez was then sent off in stoppage time for an elbow on Xavi Simons.
  • The result leaves PSG second in the table, while Tottenham slide to 16th.

