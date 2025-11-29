Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lando Norris suffers setback in Qatar sprint race

Max Verstappen 'all in' for F1 world title shot
  • Oscar Piastri secured victory in the Qatar sprint race, converting his pole position into a comfortable win.
  • This result reduced Lando Norris’ world championship lead to 22 points, with 50 points still available.
  • Norris finished third in the sprint, while George Russell took second place.
  • Max Verstappen climbed two places to finish fourth, now trailing Norris by 25 points.
  • Norris can clinch the championship in Sunday's main event if he outscores Piastri by four points and finishes ahead of Verstappen.
