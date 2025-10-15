Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major rugby league shares punishment for any breakaway R360 players

England's Red Roses inspire new generation of fans with Rugby World Cup glory
  • The proposed rugby union competition R360, co-founded by Mike Tindall, is scheduled to launch in October 2026 and aims to attract top rugby league stars.
  • Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) has threatened a 10-year ban for any player or agent who signs with or assists the breakaway R360 venture.
  • ARLC chairman Peter V'landys stated the ban is necessary to protect rugby league from organisations seeking to exploit the game for financial gain.
  • This hard-line stance follows a joint statement from eight major rugby unions last week, which threatened to bar any player joining R360 from international competition.
  • Despite these threats, R360's co-CEO Mark Spoors expressed confidence in the launch, while separately, George Ford committed his future to Sale Sharks with a new three-year deal.
