Reece James laughs off potential Donald Trump reunion at World Cup

President Donald Trump joined Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory celebrations (Seth Wenig/AP)
President Donald Trump joined Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory celebrations (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)
  • Chelsea captain Reece James joked he would prefer Harry Kane to handle any trophy presentation involving Donald Trump should England win the World Cup next year.
  • James received the Club World Cup trophy from Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino after Chelsea's victory over Paris Saint-Germain in July.
  • The defender stated that becoming a world champion for his country is a lifelong dream, expressing confidence in England's chances.
  • James also issued a warning to his England teammates about the “super difficult” conditions expected at the World Cup due to intense heat and humidity.
  • He advised preparing for the extreme weather, noting that later kick-offs would help mitigate the challenging playing conditions.
