Richard Keys under fire for ‘misinterpreted’ Gabby Logan post

The former Sky Sports anchor welcomed a camera crew into his Doha home...
The former Sky Sports anchor welcomed a camera crew into his Doha home...
  • Broadcaster Laura Woods criticised fellow presenter Richard Keys for his "poorly worded" tribute to Terry Yorath, father of Gabby Logan.
  • Keys' post on X, following Yorath's death at 75, appeared to take a dig at Gabby Logan, referencing a long-standing feud between them.
  • In his tribute, Keys claimed he "got Gabby a job at Sky" and only knew her through her father, despite acknowledging Yorath's legacy.
  • Woods labelled Keys a "t**t" in response, while Keys later attempted to clarify his original statement, claiming his words were "entirely misinterpreted."
  • The feud between Keys and Logan dates back years, with Logan recalling a 2022 incident where Keys and Andy Gray made sexist comments about pregnant women in her presence, leading her to call them "dinosaurs."
