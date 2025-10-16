Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boxing legend’s inquest reveals his cause of death

Ricky Hatton's son vows to keep talking about mental health
  • Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Manchester, last month, with police confirming the death was not being treated as suspicious.
  • An inquest into his death heard that the provisional cause of death was hanging.
  • Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September, appearing 'well', but was found unresponsive by his manager on 14 September after missing an expected event.
  • His family stated that Hatton was 'in a good place' and 'excited for the future' prior to his death, which has sparked debate about support for retired athletes.
  • Thousands of mourners, including celebrities such as Liam Gallagher and Wayne Rooney, lined the streets of Manchester to pay tribute at his memorial service.
