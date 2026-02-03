Super Bowl-winning owner snubbed by NFL Hall of Fame
- Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, has reportedly failed to secure enough votes for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- This follows last week’s revelation that legendary coach Bill Belichick, who guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, will also not be part of the Class of 2026.
- Both Kraft and Belichick were first-year finalists, competing in the same category designated for contributors, coaches, and senior players.
- To gain entry into the Hall of Fame, a finalist must garner 40 of the 50 available votes from the selection committee.
- Kraft, who acquired the Patriots in 1994 and oversaw their unprecedented success including six Super Bowl triumps, had previously expressed strong disbelief at Belichick's initial snub, calling him the “greatest coach of all time”.
