Real Madrid and Brazil icon rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery

Roberto Carlos played 125 times for Brazil and won the World Cup in 2002
Roberto Carlos played 125 times for Brazil and won the World Cup in 2002 (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos was hospitalised with a heart problem and a small blood clot on one leg.
  • He underwent emergency surgery in Sao Paulo to insert a catheter.
  • The procedure took three hours, longer than the standard 40 minutes, due to "complications".
  • Spanish outlet AS reported the operation was successful, and Carlos is now "out of danger".
  • He will remain under observation for two more days, with representatives confirming he is "fine now".
