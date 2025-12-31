Real Madrid and Brazil icon rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery
- Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos was hospitalised with a heart problem and a small blood clot on one leg.
- He underwent emergency surgery in Sao Paulo to insert a catheter.
- The procedure took three hours, longer than the standard 40 minutes, due to "complications".
- Spanish outlet AS reported the operation was successful, and Carlos is now "out of danger".
- He will remain under observation for two more days, with representatives confirming he is "fine now".