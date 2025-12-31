Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rodri set for Manchester City return in New Years Day match against Sunderland

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola downplayed Premier League title discussions ahead of their New Year's Day match against Sunderland.
  • Key midfielder Rodri and winger Jeremy Doku could return from injury for the upcoming game, providing relief for the squad.
  • John Stones, Oscar Bobb, and Mateo Kovacic remain injured, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • Guardiola expressed concerns about squad depth due to a tight schedule of 10 games in 32 days across four competitions.
  • He refused to comment on January transfer window speculation, including links to Antoine Semenyo and a potential loan for Oscar Bobb.
