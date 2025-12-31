Rodri set for Manchester City return in New Years Day match against Sunderland
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola downplayed Premier League title discussions ahead of their New Year's Day match against Sunderland.
- Key midfielder Rodri and winger Jeremy Doku could return from injury for the upcoming game, providing relief for the squad.
- John Stones, Oscar Bobb, and Mateo Kovacic remain injured, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
- Guardiola expressed concerns about squad depth due to a tight schedule of 10 games in 32 days across four competitions.
- He refused to comment on January transfer window speculation, including links to Antoine Semenyo and a potential loan for Oscar Bobb.