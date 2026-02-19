Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liam Rosenior says anyone found guilty of racism should be kicked out of football

Liam Rosenior spoke out after Vinicius Jr was allegedly subjected to racist abuse (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Rosenior spoke out after Vinicius Jr was allegedly subjected to racist abuse (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has strongly condemned the alleged racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday.
  • Rosenior, drawing on his own experiences of racial abuse, asserted that anyone found guilty of racism should be permanently removed from football.
  • He highlighted that when a player like Vinicius Jr is visibly upset, there is typically a legitimate reason for their distress.
  • The manager chose not to directly address Jose Mourinho's controversial comments, which appeared to suggest Vinicius had provoked the abuse.
  • Rosenior called for greater accountability to eradicate racism, stating that the issue extends beyond football and requires broader societal change.
