Why there won’t be a Rugby Championship in 2026
- The Rugby Championship, contested by South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina, will not be played in 2026.
- This break is attributed to New Zealand's tour of South Africa and the launch of World Rugby's new Nations Championship.
- The tournament is set to return for the three years following 2026, including a full version ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
- South Africa are the current holders of the Rugby Championship, having secured victory in the last two editions.
- The competition will also be absent from the global calendar in 2030 to accommodate another series of international multi-week tours.