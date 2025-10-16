Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why there won’t be a Rugby Championship in 2026

Inside the Red Roses' raucous Rugby World Cup celebrations
  • The Rugby Championship, contested by South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina, will not be played in 2026.
  • This break is attributed to New Zealand's tour of South Africa and the launch of World Rugby's new Nations Championship.
  • The tournament is set to return for the three years following 2026, including a full version ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
  • South Africa are the current holders of the Rugby Championship, having secured victory in the last two editions.
  • The competition will also be absent from the global calendar in 2030 to accommodate another series of international multi-week tours.
