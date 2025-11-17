Rugby launches new tournament that can ‘redefine the future’ of the sport
- Rugby's new Nations Championship has been officially launched, featuring northern and southern hemisphere teams competing in July and November windows from 2026.
- Twelve nations will compete - Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.
- The European teams will travel to play three matches in July, before hosting three games in November, with the finals weekend due to take place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
- A points system will determine standings for the finals weekend, where all 12 teams will compete for placings, with the top northern and southern sides contesting the deciding clash.
- Six Nations chief executive Tom Harrison believes the tournament, which is due to take place every two years to avoid clashes with World Cups or Lions tours, can “redefine the future” of the sport.