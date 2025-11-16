Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football match abandoned at half-time due to alleged sexist abuse of referee

A referee issues a red card
A referee issues a red card (Getty Images)
  • A non-league football match between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Coventry Sphinx was abandoned at half-time due to alleged sexist abuse directed at the female referee.
  • The incident occurred towards the end of the first half, with attempts to identify the individual responsible proving unsuccessful at the time.
  • AFC Rushden & Diamonds stated they would take the strongest possible action if the culprit was connected to their club and reported the matter to relevant authorities.
  • Coventry Sphinx also expressed deep concern, condemning discriminatory language and confirming they would investigate the incident and respond to queries from the league and FA.
  • Both clubs, who play in the eighth tier of English football, emphasised that such behaviour has no place in the sport or wider community.
