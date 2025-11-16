Football match abandoned at half-time due to alleged sexist abuse of referee
- A non-league football match between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Coventry Sphinx was abandoned at half-time due to alleged sexist abuse directed at the female referee.
- The incident occurred towards the end of the first half, with attempts to identify the individual responsible proving unsuccessful at the time.
- AFC Rushden & Diamonds stated they would take the strongest possible action if the culprit was connected to their club and reported the matter to relevant authorities.
- Coventry Sphinx also expressed deep concern, condemning discriminatory language and confirming they would investigate the incident and respond to queries from the league and FA.
- Both clubs, who play in the eighth tier of English football, emphasised that such behaviour has no place in the sport or wider community.