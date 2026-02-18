Russian athletes set to compete under own flag at Paralympics for first time since 2014
- Russian athletes will compete under their national flag and have their anthem played at the Paralympics for the first time in over a decade.
- The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has allocated six slots to Russia for the upcoming Milan Cortina Paralympic Games.
- This decision reverses previous bans imposed on Russia since the 2014 Sochi Games due to state-sponsored doping and further sanctions following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia's close ally, Belarus, has also been granted four slots for the Milan Cortina Games, which are scheduled to take place from 6-15 March.
- The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a blanket ban, paving the way for Russian athletes to compete with their national symbols at the Paralympics.
