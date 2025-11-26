Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ryan Garcia ‘ready to beat up’ Conor Benn as he eyes UK showdown

Conor Benn could be set to fight Ryan Garcia after winning his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor Benn could be set to fight Ryan Garcia after winning his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Ryan Garcia has expressed willingness to fight Conor Benn in the UK, despite believing Benn lacks a significant presence in America.
  • Garcia took a jibe at Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, stating he enjoys beating Hearn's fighters, and claimed he is “ready to beat up” Benn.
  • Benn recently secured a decision win against Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch and is now keen to return to welterweight to pursue a world title.
  • Garcia criticised Benn's fighting style, describing him as a “brawler”, while suggesting that boxers will always defeat brawlers.
  • Garcia also commented on Devin Haney's WBO welterweight title win on Saturday, noting that while Haney looked sharp, he lacked a “killer instinct”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in