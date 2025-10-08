US golfer explains ‘chaos’ comment amid Ryder Cup controversy
- Golfer Collin Morikawa admitted that the behaviour of American fans at the Ryder Cup "crossed the line".
- Morikawa denied responsibility for inciting the crowd, clarifying that his earlier comment about hoping for "absolute chaos" referred to energy, not rudeness.
- European players, including Rory McIlroy's wife, experienced abuse from spectators, with beer reportedly thrown.
- The PGA of America chief executive, Derek Sprague, indicated he would apologise to Rory McIlroy and the European team for the fan conduct.
- Morikawa is currently in Japan for the PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, where tee times have been brought forward due to warnings about Typhoon Halong.