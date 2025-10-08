Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US golfer explains ‘chaos’ comment amid Ryder Cup controversy

Rory McIlroy held by by security after Ryder Cup fan throws beer at wife Erica
  • Golfer Collin Morikawa admitted that the behaviour of American fans at the Ryder Cup "crossed the line".
  • Morikawa denied responsibility for inciting the crowd, clarifying that his earlier comment about hoping for "absolute chaos" referred to energy, not rudeness.
  • European players, including Rory McIlroy's wife, experienced abuse from spectators, with beer reportedly thrown.
  • The PGA of America chief executive, Derek Sprague, indicated he would apologise to Rory McIlroy and the European team for the fan conduct.
  • Morikawa is currently in Japan for the PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, where tee times have been brought forward due to warnings about Typhoon Halong.
