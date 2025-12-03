Ryder Cup loss aftermath ‘darkest time of my life’, says Keegan Bradley
- Keegan Bradley described the months following this year’s Ryder Cup loss as "the darkest time of my life", despite a personally successful season.
- The US team, captained by Bradley for the first time, suffered a 15-13 defeat to Europe at Bethpage Black, marking Europe's first away victory since 2012.
- The event was overshadowed by poor crowd behaviour, which led to an apology from the PGA of America.
- Despite achieving a career-high world ranking and securing his eighth Tour win, Bradley rated his season an "F" due to the Ryder Cup defeat.
- Bradley expressed a strong desire to captain the US team again to "avenge that loss" and dismissed suggestions that external factors, such as green speeds, were to blame, as he took personal responsibility for the defeat.