Why golfer felt ‘really bad’ about controversial Ryder Cup rule
- Viktor Hovland's neck injury led to his withdrawal from the Ryder Cup Sunday singles, triggering the rarely-used "envelope rule".
- As a result, Team USA's Harris English was benched, preventing him from competing in the final day's matches.
- Hovland expressed his regret for English but defended the envelope rule, describing it as a "gentleman's agreement" that aligns with the spirit of the Ryder Cup.
- He argued that altering the rule to dock points for an injured player could encourage strategic manipulation by teams.
- The envelope rule, introduced in 1979, has only been invoked on two previous occasions before Hovland's incident.