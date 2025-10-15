Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why golfer felt ‘really bad’ about controversial Ryder Cup rule

Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team taunt Trump with chant
  • Viktor Hovland's neck injury led to his withdrawal from the Ryder Cup Sunday singles, triggering the rarely-used "envelope rule".
  • As a result, Team USA's Harris English was benched, preventing him from competing in the final day's matches.
  • Hovland expressed his regret for English but defended the envelope rule, describing it as a "gentleman's agreement" that aligns with the spirit of the Ryder Cup.
  • He argued that altering the rule to dock points for an injured player could encourage strategic manipulation by teams.
  • The envelope rule, introduced in 1979, has only been invoked on two previous occasions before Hovland's incident.
