Sporting event abandoned after competitors sustain multiple injuries
- A high-speed collision occurred between the New Zealand and French yachts during the SailGP race in Auckland on Saturday, leading to the abandonment of the day's competition.
- New Zealand grinder Louis Sinclair suffered compound fractures to both legs and is in stable condition in Auckland Hospital; a sailor from the French team also sustained injuries.
- The incident unfolded when the New Zealand vessel reportedly lost control at high speed, spinning directly into the path of the French yacht, which then rode over it.
- The collision caused severe damage to both boats, leaving them locked together, and prompted the immediate suspension of racing.
- This crash follows a previous incident involving the New Zealand team and Switzerland in the season's opening event in Perth, Australia.
