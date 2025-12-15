Liverpool legend issues new Mohamed Salah verdict
- Jamie Carragher has urged Mohamed Salah to reconsider an immediate move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia.
- Carragher believes Salah is unlikely to remain at the club beyond next season.
- He implored Salah to set aside any differences with manager Arne Slot for the remainder of the season.
- The pundit stressed the importance of Salah securing a fitting Anfield send-off and preserving his legacy.
- Carragher suggested Salah could miss out on major achievements, such as a Champions League final, if he departs prematurely.