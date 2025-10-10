Scotland captain praises fans’ role in comeback win
- Scotland secured a 3-1 victory over Greece in a World Cup qualifier, despite being outplayed for the first 60 minutes.
- Greece initially took the lead in the 62nd minute, but Scotland staged a comeback with goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes.
- Captain Andy Robertson credited the team's togetherness for the win and emphasised the crucial role of fan support for future matches.
- Robertson acknowledged that the team needs to improve their performance, particularly in the early stages of games, despite the positive result.
- Scotland, now level on points with Group C leaders Denmark, will host Belarus next, with Robertson stressing the importance of collective effort for World Cup qualification.