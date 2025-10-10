Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scotland captain praises fans’ role in comeback win

Video Player Placeholder
Why Scotland Are FINALLY Ready For A World Cup
  • Scotland secured a 3-1 victory over Greece in a World Cup qualifier, despite being outplayed for the first 60 minutes.
  • Greece initially took the lead in the 62nd minute, but Scotland staged a comeback with goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes.
  • Captain Andy Robertson credited the team's togetherness for the win and emphasised the crucial role of fan support for future matches.
  • Robertson acknowledged that the team needs to improve their performance, particularly in the early stages of games, despite the positive result.
  • Scotland, now level on points with Group C leaders Denmark, will host Belarus next, with Robertson stressing the importance of collective effort for World Cup qualification.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in