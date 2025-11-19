Scotland boss hails Tartan Army after historic victory — ‘they could smell magic’
- Scotland secured their place in the next men's World Cup 2026 in North America, ending a 28-year wait, after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark.
- Manager Steve Clarke described the qualification as the "best feeling" of his career, having previously guided Scotland to two European Championships.
- Steve Clarke said the players had “a few beers” to celebrate and teased that he will be enjoying time away from the squad before their warm-up friendlies in 2026.
- The 62-year-old believes the Tartan Army stuck with the team right until the end because “they could smell magic” which came with strikes from Tierney and McLean, sending Hampden Park into raptures.
- Scotland qualified top of Group C and will avoid play-off heartache.