Beleaguered All Blacks coach axed after string of losses
- Scott Robertson has stepped down as the head coach of the New Zealand All Blacks following an internal review into the team's recent performance.
- His departure comes after months of speculation regarding his future and increasing pressure due to a series of significant defeats.
- Robertson, who took the helm after the 2023 World Cup, oversaw 10 victories from 13 Test matches in 2025 but faced criticism for losses to Argentina, South Africa, and England.
- New Zealand Rugby said that both parties agreed it was in the team's best interests for him to depart, with Robertson expressing he was “gutted” but accepted the decision after reflecting on feedback.
- A search for a replacement will commence immediately, with former Japan coach Jamie Joseph considered a front-runner for the role.