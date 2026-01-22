Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-champion accused of ‘totally racist’ gesture by UFC 324 opponent

Sean O’Malley has apologised after being accused of making a ‘totally racist’ gesture
Sean O’Malley has apologised after being accused of making a ‘totally racist’ gesture (Getty Images)
  • Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has apologised for causing offence by wearing a surgical face mask during a face-off with his Chinese opponent, Song Yadong.
  • O’Malley, who will face Song in the co-main event of UFC 324, stated his intentions were not harmful and it was meant as a “silly joke”.
  • Song Yadong described the act as “totally racist” but affirmed he is focused on their upcoming fight in Las Vegas.
  • O’Malley is entering the fight after two consecutive defeats, while Song Yadong is coming off a win against Henry Cejudo.
  • O’Malley hopes a strong performance will lead to a title challenge against Petr Yan, potentially at a planned UFC event at the White House.
