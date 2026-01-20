Senegal players return home to heroes’ welcome after dramatic Afcon victory
- Senegal's football team received a hero's welcome in Dakar after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday night.
- The victory was overshadowed by controversy during the final against Morocco, where Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a disputed penalty call.
- President Bassirou Diomaye Faye personally greeted the squad upon their return, praising their “heroic” performance and exemplary conduct during the tournament.
- Thousands of jubilant fans celebrated the team's arrival, with a street parade and reception at the presidential palace taking place on Tuesday.
- FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Confederation of African Football deemed the team's walk-off “unacceptable”, despite Senegal's eventual triumph after extra time.