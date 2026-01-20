Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Senegal players return home to heroes’ welcome after dramatic Afcon victory

Fans gathered to welcome home their heroes on Tuesday morning
Fans gathered to welcome home their heroes on Tuesday morning (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Senegal's football team received a hero's welcome in Dakar after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday night.
  • The victory was overshadowed by controversy during the final against Morocco, where Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a disputed penalty call.
  • President Bassirou Diomaye Faye personally greeted the squad upon their return, praising their “heroic” performance and exemplary conduct during the tournament.
  • Thousands of jubilant fans celebrated the team's arrival, with a street parade and reception at the presidential palace taking place on Tuesday.
  • FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Confederation of African Football deemed the team's walk-off “unacceptable”, despite Senegal's eventual triumph after extra time.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in