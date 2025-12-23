Why Serie A has scrapped controversial plans for a match in Australia
- Plans for a historic Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Como, scheduled to be played in Perth, Australia, have been abandoned.
- The match, initially set for 8 February, had secured broad approval from Italian football authorities, UEFA, and the Western Australian Government.
- The cancellation was due to unmitigable financial risks for the organisers, stemming from "onerous conditions" imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
- Serie A president Ezio Simonelli expressed disappointment, citing "further unacceptable demands" from the AFC despite a year-long authorisation process.
- This marks another setback for European leagues seeking to play competitive matches abroad, with the Milan vs Como game now scheduled to take place in Italy.