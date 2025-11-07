Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The ‘awkward’ Man Utd summer signing backed to be a success at Old Trafford

Benjamin Sesko has not found the net for Manchester United since the start of October
Benjamin Sesko has not found the net for Manchester United since the start of October (Richard Sellers/PA)
  • Ruben Amorim has defended Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko following criticism from Gary Neville regarding his slow start at the club.
  • Neville described Sesko as "awkward" and "well off it" after the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, contrasting him with other summer signings.
  • Sesko, a £73.7m acquisition, has scored two goals in 11 appearances, has struggled to settle compared to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.
  • Amorim characterised Sesko as a "control freak" due to his dedication, including early arrivals and late departures from training.
  • Amorim acknowledged Sesko's current struggles but expressed confidence in his long-term success, advising him to view criticism as part of the process.
