Championship club hit with second points deduction of the season
- Sheffield Wednesday have been docked a further six points by the EFL for multiple breaches of its regulations while the club remains in administration.
- This new penalty adds to an initial 12-point deduction received on 24 October for entering administration, leaving the club on -10 points in the Championship.
- The EFL also prohibited the club's former owner, Dejphon Chansiri, from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years.
- The sanctions on both the club and Mr Chansiri were confirmed after an agreement was reached between the parties and ratified by an independent disciplinary commission.
- The latest points deduction makes relegation to League One almost certain for Sheffield Wednesday, as they are now 27 points adrift of safety.