Why Sheffield Wednesday could face further points deductions
- Sheffield Wednesday Football Club has entered administration, leading to a 12-point deduction by the English Football League (EFL).
- Joint administrator Kris Wigfield has confirmed there are already "four or five" viable potential buyers interested in the club.
- New ownership could be finalised by the end of the year, with prospective buyers needing to demonstrate financial viability and pass the EFL's fit and proper persons test.
- The EFL is currently investigating further breaches of financial regulations, which may result in an additional points deduction for the club.
- The club, now on minus six points, faces a tough battle against relegation, with the Government's new Independent Football Regulator shadowing the administration process.