Cricket star in hospital after lacerating spleen during India win

India's Shreyas Iyer takes a catch during the match against Australia
India's Shreyas Iyer takes a catch during the match against Australia (AFP via Getty Images)
  • India batter Shreyas Iyer has suffered a lacerated spleen after falling awkwardly while taking a catch in the third one-day international against Australia in Sydney.
  • The injury occurred on Saturday when Iyer was fielding to dismiss Alex Carey, leading to his admission to hospital for further evaluation.
  • Scans confirmed a laceration injury to his spleen, but he is reported to be medically stable and recovering well under the care of the BCCI medical team.
  • Despite Iyer's injury, India won the third ODI by nine wickets, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century and Virat Kohli adding 74 runs.
  • Australia had already secured the series with wins in the first two matches, and India is now preparing for a five-match T20 series against Australia starting on Wednesday.
