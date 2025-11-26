Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simon Harmer spins South Africa to dominant Test series win in India

Simon Harmer starred as South Africa beat India on Wednesday
Simon Harmer starred as South Africa beat India on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • South Africa completed a memorable 2-0 Test series sweep against India, securing a comprehensive 408-run victory in the second test in Guwahati on Wednesday.
  • India were bowled out for 140 on the final day while chasing an improbable target of 549, with Ravindra Jadeja offering some resistance with 54 runs.
  • Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the star performer for South Africa, claiming 6-37 in the match and earning the player-of-the-series award for his tally of 17 wickets.
  • Aiden Markram set a new record by taking nine catches in the match for the reigning world Test champions.
  • India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the opposition's superior performance, stating that his team needs to improve.
