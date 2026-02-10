Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maro Itoje returns as England name team for Six Nations clash with Scotland

Maro Itoje will captain England against Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Maro Itoje will captain England against Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
  • England have name their team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland, with Maro Itoje returning to captain the side from the second row.
  • Luke Cowan-Dickie is installed at hooker, replacing Jamie George who moves to the bench, while Alex Coles also drops out of the starting XV.
  • The backline remains unchanged, with Tommy Freeman and Henry Arundell retaining their positions at outside centre and on the left wing respectively.
  • Fin Smith is recalled to the bench, but Ollie Lawrence is not included in the matchday 23 for the upcoming match.
  • Coach Borthwick expressed excitement for the challenge at Murrayfield, where England will face Scotland on Saturday 14 February at 4:40pm GMT, despite Scotland's strong recent record there.
