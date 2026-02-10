Maro Itoje returns as England name team for Six Nations clash with Scotland
- England have name their team for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland, with Maro Itoje returning to captain the side from the second row.
- Luke Cowan-Dickie is installed at hooker, replacing Jamie George who moves to the bench, while Alex Coles also drops out of the starting XV.
- The backline remains unchanged, with Tommy Freeman and Henry Arundell retaining their positions at outside centre and on the left wing respectively.
- Fin Smith is recalled to the bench, but Ollie Lawrence is not included in the matchday 23 for the upcoming match.
- Coach Borthwick expressed excitement for the challenge at Murrayfield, where England will face Scotland on Saturday 14 February at 4:40pm GMT, despite Scotland's strong recent record there.
